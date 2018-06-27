States sue to pressure Donald Trump to reunite immigrant families

Seventeen states, including Washington, New York and California, are suing President Donald Trump’s administration in an effort to force officials to reunite migrant families who have been separated at the US-Mexico border.

Late on Tuesday, a federal judge in California issued a ruling on a separate but similar lawsuit.

US District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego ordered border authorities to reunite children with their families within 30 days of the Tuesday ruling, or 14 days if the child is younger than five.

The judge also issued a nationwide injunction on future family separations.

It was not immediately clear how the federal ruling would impact the states’ lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Seattle.