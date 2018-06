The tremor was felt in Newdigate and Charlwood in Surrey, and in Rusper and Crawley, West Sussex.

An earthquake measuring 2.6 magnitude has hit Surrey, causing "shaking and rumbling".

It hit at a depth of 5km just before 1.30pm on Wednesday, the British Geological Survey said.

The survey’s seismology team tweeted it had received reports from people who “experienced it as a few seconds of rumbling and shaking”.