Taoiseach criticises Sinn Fein leader for comments about new Garda Commissioner

Ireland’s premier has hit out at Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald for “being almost in the space” of undermining the confidence of the new Garda Commissioner.

Drew Harris, Deputy Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, was appointed to the top role on Tuesday.

Mr Harris is expected to take up the job in September following the resignation of Noirin O’Sullivan.

Speaking in the Irish parliament on Wednesday, Ms McDonald said that her party wants to work constructively with the new Garda Commissioner but that they will “hold him to account”.

She raised comments made by Stephen Travers, a survivor of the Miami Showband massacre, who described the appointment as “catastrophic” to the nationalist community in Northern Ireland.