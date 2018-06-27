Trump gets chance to reshape Supreme Court as Kennedy retires

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy has announced his retirement, giving President Donald Trump a chance to cement conservative control of the nation’s highest court. The 81-year-old said in a statement he was stepping down after more than 30 years. A Republican appointee, he has held the key vote on such high-profile issues as abortion, affirmative action, gay rights, guns, campaign finance and voting rights. Justice Kennedy informed his colleagues of his plans, then went to the White House to meet Mr Trump, where the president said they talked for half an hour about a potential successor and other topics. The retirement will take effect at the end of July.

President Donald Trump will pick a new Supreme Court justice Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Mr Trump praised Justice Kennedy as a man of “tremendous vision” and said his search for a new justice would begin immediately. Without Justice Kennedy, the court will be split between four liberal justices who were appointed by Democratic presidents and four conservatives who were named by Republicans. Mr Trump’s nominee, likely to give the conservatives a solid majority, will face a Senate confirmation process in which Republicans hold the slimmest majority but Democrats cannot prevent a vote. The other two older justices, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, and Stephen Breyer, 79, are Democratic appointees who would not appear to be going anywhere during a Trump administration if they can help it. Mr Trump’s first high court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, was confirmed in April 2017. If past practice is any indication, the president will name a nominee within weeks, setting in motion a process that could allow confirmation by the time the court reconvenes in early October.

