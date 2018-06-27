Truss comments mocking Cabinet colleagues were humorous, says No 10

Downing Street has sought to counter reports of rifts within the Government by insisting that a Treasury minister’s swipes at senior colleagues were “intended to be humorous”.

Liz Truss’s mockery of Environment Secretary Michael Gove and criticism of “macho” Cabinet ministers demanding more cash for their departments were described by one senior backbencher as a “full frontal assault” on Cabinet colleagues.

And she also risked angering Theresa May in a speech on Tuesday, by ridiculing a campaign to ban plastic drinking straws which has been endorsed by the Prime Minister.

Asked whether Ms Truss would keep her job as Chief Secretary to the Treasury after her highly unusual attack, a senior Downing Street source said: “I have no reason to suggest she won’t”.

The source said he was not aware of Mrs May speaking to the Chief Secretary following her speech at the London School of Economics, but declined to say whether her comments were cleared in advance by Number 10.

“As I understand it, several parts of that speech were intended to be humorous,” said the Downing Street source.