Two men charged with murder after reported burglary

Two men have been charged with the murder of another man who died following reports of an aggravated burglary.

Korie Hassan, 25, of Croydon, and Leon Eaton, 37, of Lambeth, both London, have been jointly charged with the murder of Yasin Salah Ahmed, 21.

Both men have also been jointly charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm, Avon and Somerset Police said.