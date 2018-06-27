US congress must address immigration after judge’s order – justice chiefs

The US justice department has said a judge’s order to reunite families separated at the Mexican border “makes it even more imperative” that congress passes legislation that would enable it to both enforce the law and keep families together. Otherwise, the administration said, “lawlessness at the border will continue”. The administration was responding to a federal judge’s order on Tuesday that US border authorities must reunite separated families within 30 days. If the children are younger than five, they must be reunited with families within 14 days of the order.

The order poses logistical problems for the administration and its “zero tolerance” policy on illegal border crossings. That policy resulted in more than 2,000 children separated from their families in recent weeks, according to the government, and placed in government-contracted shelters while the adults are detained. US district judge Dana Sabraw, of San Diego, California, an appointee of President George W Bush, issued a nationwide injunction on future family separations, unless the parent is deemed unfit or does not want to be with the child. The judge’s order also requires the US government to provide phone contact between parents and their children within 10 days. Mr Trump had already signed an order ending family separations and said families would be detained together. But Judge Sabraw’s order forces the administration to adhere to a timeline and quickly address families affected by the hardline policy embraced earlier this spring.

