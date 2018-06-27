US judge orders authorities to reunite separated families within 30 days

If the children are younger than five, they must be reunified within 14 days of the order on issued Tuesday.

A judge in California has ordered US border authorities to reunite separated families within 30 days.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

More than 2,000 children have been separated from their parents in recent weeks and placed in government-contracted shelters.

President Donald Trump last week issued an executive order to stop the separation of families and said parents and children will instead be detained together.

US District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego issued the order in a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union.