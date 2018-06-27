US security adviser meets Putin for talks over possible summit

Russian president Vladimir Putin has met his US counterpart Donald Trump’s national security adviser for talks intended to set the stage for a US-Russian summit.

As he greeted John Bolton in the Kremlin, Mr Putin noted that US-Russian relations are at a low point, which he said was mostly due to US political infighting.

He voiced hope that Mr Bolton’s visit would make the first steps toward improving ties.

The Russian president added that Russia never wanted a confrontation with the US, offering to discuss what can be done to “restore full-fledged relations based on equality and mutual respect”.