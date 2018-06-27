US progressive Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeats political veteran Joe Crowley in New York - but who is she?

Her victory means that at just 28-years-old, Ms Ocasio-Cortez could be the youngest woman ever elected to Congress if she wins at the mid-terms in November against Republican candidate Anthony Pappas.

US political newcomer Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made waves by defeating veteran representative Joe Crowley in New York's Democratic primary.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 28, who is of Puerto Rican heritage, was previously an organiser for Bernie Sanders's presidential campaign.

A year ago, she was working as a waitress and bartender to help support her family.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez beat Joe Crowley, a 10-term congressman who had been tipped to run for party leadership and be the next Speaker of the House, in the New York Democratic primaries after a heartfelt, grassroots campaign.

Speaking to MSNBC Morning about her background, she said that her father passed away when she was in her teens and her mother cleaned homes and drove school buses to help them get by.

“Women like me aren’t supposed to run for office,” Ocasio-Cortez's campaign advert said, yet the progressive Democratic Socialist has proved a relatable and refreshing choice for many New Yorkers.

She has said that her campaign focused on the "message of economic, social and racial dignity for working-class Americans, especially those in Queens and the Bronx.”

Ms Ocasio-Cortez has said it is important to "lay out a plan and a vision that people can believe in" and stick to that message.

She added that "getting into Twitter fights with the president" is "not where we're going to find progress as a nation".