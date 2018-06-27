What the papers say – June 27

Cabinet divisions, defence spending and Brexit all have found their way on to the fronts of Wednesday’s papers. The Times leads on Gavin Williamson, with the Defence Secretary to “pitch” for £4 billion extra a year next week to be spent on the armed forces.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Telegraph says Business Secretary Greg Clark has been accused of “project fear mark two” over Brexit after allegedly praising the “business voice” that puts “evidence before ideology” about Britain’s exit from the European Union at a speech.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian also runs with Brexit, with trade unions joining with the Confederation of British Industry in calling for the pace of negotiations to step up.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Financial Times leads with General Electric taking steps towards breaking up the conglomerate with two large divisions – healthcare and oil – being spun off.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Metro runs with the trial of Khalid Ali, who is facing life in prison after being found guilty of plotting a terror attack.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The i reports that Cabinet “squabbling” over taxation is damaging the Conservatives’ chances at the next election.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mirror reports GPs have voted to cap the number of appointments they hold in a day.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Sun shows its support for England ahead of their World Cup match against Belgium on Thursday.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mail carries comments from justice minister Rory Stewart who said that many sentences of less than a year should be cut to tackle prison overcrowding.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Express carries the latest from the royal visit to the Middle East, where the Duke of Cambridge was asked to pass a message of hope from Israel to Palestine.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Star reports on the weather latest, saying the heatwave has been a killer with three people dying.