William enjoys cherry gazoz with Eurovision winner in Tel Aviv

William chatted to Netta Barzilai, whose success has made her an international star overnight, when he visited one of Tel Aviv’s most famous streets.

The Duke of Cambridge has met Israel’s 2018 Eurovision Song Contest winner ahead of a highly anticipated meeting with Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas.

They stopped at the whitewashed Espresso Bar, which was the first coffee kiosk built in Tel Aviv in 1910.

The pair met up in Rothschild Boulevard for a cooling local drink called a cherry gazoz – sparkling water mixed with syrup.

They were served gazoz in small glass bottles made by Liroy Ramzi, 32, who described the drink as tasting like a “pop soda”.

Netta’s song Toy, a quirky electronic tune that featured a routine dubbed the chicken dance, won Eurovision and its success has earned the singer a recording deal with a major record company.

As they left, the singer handed the duke a carrier bag of goodies and she was warmly thanked by William.

He was heard to say: “You want me to be a singer? I can’t sing a note. If you heard me sing you wouldn’t want that!”

When asked if the duke had been enjoying himself in Tel Aviv, the performer replied: “Yes, he said he was enjoying it very much.”

Later William will meet Mr Abbas, a day after Israel’s president urged him to take a “message of peace” to the Arab leader.