Zara and Mike Tindall reveal baby daughter’s name

Zara and Mike Tindall have named their new baby daughter Lena Elizabeth.

The Queen’s granddaughter Zara gave birth to her second child, weighing 9lb 3oz, at Stroud Maternity Unit in Gloucestershire on Monday, June 18.

A spokesperson for the couple said they had decided on the name simply because they "liked it".

Lena is pronounced "Lay-na" and Elizabeth is in honour of Zara’s grandmother the Queen.

The name is said to be Greek in origin, with meanings including "temptress", "illustrious" and "the bright one"

The newest addition to the royal family is a younger sister to four-year-old Mia Tindall.

Lena is 19th in line to the throne and the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s seventh great-grandchild.

In 2014, Mike Tindall unveiled Mia’s name via his Twitter account, saying: “For everyone who has asked what our daughter's name is, it’s Mia Grace Tindall.”