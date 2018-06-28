303 Homebase jobs axed as Bunnings brand disappears from UK

Homebase has said it is cutting more than 300 jobs at its support centre in Milton Keynes.

Homebase, which was bought by Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers for £340 million in 2016, is being sold to retail restructuring firm Hilco for £1.

As part of the deal, a total of 24 stores that were trading as Bunnings, the Wesfarmers’ brand, will convert back to the Homebase fascia.

The DIY chain has said the job cuts are related to the withdrawal of the Bunnings brand from the UK.

The support centre will now only need staff to serve the Homebase brand.