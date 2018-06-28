- ITV Report
-
Apple and Samsung settle seven-year battle over smartphone design
Apple and Samsung have finally settled a seven-year battle over smartphones that went all the way to the US Supreme Court.
The bitter rivals notified US District Court Judge Lucy Koh of the truce in a notice filed on Wednesday.
Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
The resolution comes a month after a jury concluded Samsung owed Apple 539 million dollars (£400 million) for copying some of the iPhone’s innovations in some of Samsung’s competing products.
The verdict was reached after the US Supreme Court issued a 2016 ruling that determined a portion of earlier damages awarded to Apple needed to be re-examined.
Apple had been seeking more than one billion dollars (£760 million) in the latest trial while Samsung argued it should only pay 28 million dollars (£20 million).