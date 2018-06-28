BAE Systems wins £20bn Australian warships contract

British defence giant BAE Systems has won a 35 billion Australian dollar (£20 billion) contract to build a new fleet of warships for Australia.

BAE will build nine Type 26 submarine hunter ships for the Royal Australian Navy under the terms of a 30-year contract.

The group saw off competition from Spain’s Navantia and Italian firm Fincantieri to win the deal, which is part of a 200 billion Australian dollar spending programme by Canberra.

UK ministers are expected to trumpet the decision as a coup for Brexit Britain when an official government announcement is made, although the ships will be built in Australia.

It will come as welcome relief to Theresa May, who has had to deal recently with a public hammering from Airbus, BMW and business groups over her party’s handling of Brexit.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has also been in the headlines for having said to have exclaimed “f*** business” when asked about the Brexit fears of company bosses.