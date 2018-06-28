Belgium fans fear Harry Kane ahead of England World Cup clash

England fans were brimming with confidence ahead of the Three Lions’ World Cup group decider against Belgium, whose fans feared the threat of Harry Kane. Thousands of England fans are expected to travel to Kaliningrad for the game, with 2,659 tickets sold through the Football Association alone. A large group of supporters gathered in a pub in central Kaliningrad, the capital of the Russian exclave of the same name, and sang late into Wednesday evening.

A Belgium football fan in a bar in Kaliningrad Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Many fans felt England should play to win the final Group G game, which could see the Three Lions land in the same side of the draw as Brazil, France, Argentina, Portugal and Uruguay. That was despite the fact England have not won a knockout game since the World Cup in 2006. But Belgium boss Roberto Martinez reportedly favours a second-place finish and is expected to rest players.

Belgium fan Mark Moors, 50, from Brussels, said he agreed with his national team’s manager and preferred a draw with England. He said: “For tomorrow I hope it will be a good game because I’m afraid second place may be better in the group. “Because of the next rounds and the opposing teams you are going to meet. “All players with a yellow card and with minor injuries, they will not play. “It’s going to be six or seven players. “I think it’s logic.

How Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku compare Credit: PA Graphics