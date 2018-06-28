England and Belgium fans enjoy relaxed build-up to crunch World Cup match

Football fever has gripped Kaliningrad as England and Belgium fans descended hours before the nations’ key World Cup clash. Supporters from both countries mixed together cordially in bars in the centre of the Russian city, which basked in sunshine and temperatures of 27C. The relaxed atmosphere was probably a symptom of the lack of pressure on Thursday night’s game, with both teams already qualified for the knockout stages and facing the temptation to finish second and earn a potentially easier route to the final.

A Belgium football fan in a bar in Kaliningrad Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez told reporters winning was not a priority for his team and is expected to rest players, which has only fuelled England fans’ confidence. And England’s players looked relaxed as they returned to their team hotel from a morning training session. Sharon Shaw, 46, a letting agent from Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, predicted a 3-1 win for Gareth Southgate’s men and believed they could win the tournament. She said: “I think we can win it – I’ve never seen us play so well. “And the confidence they showed the other night was just phenomenal.” Her husband, and fellow Nottingham Forest fan, Paul Shaw said he believed Germany’s exit from the tournament gave England a better chance. The 52-year-old builder said: “It’s been open hasn’t it, the tournament – you can’t say who’s going to win it because nobody’s shone yet … until we beat Belgium. “There’s no pressure on us, no pressure at all on the young players, just got to go out and enjoy it and get the result.

England fans in Kaliningrad Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

“Back home the atmosphere has been awesome.” He plumped for a 2-1 England victory. Alex Crawford travelled to Kaliningrad with two friends via Gdansk in Poland. He too wanted to see an England win, predicting 2-1. The 30-year-old, from Brighton, East Sussex, said: “I think we are playing so well, people like Harry Kane are on form. “I’d rather see us put a strong team out, keep momentum going into the last 16. “Brazil don’t look that good either. We’ve got to back ourselves.” Asked if England fans were getting carried away, he added: “We always do – we scraped past Tunisia, we beat a very poor Panama side but we always get excited at big tournaments. “And why not? We’re playing well. “Greece won the Euros a few years ago, so if that can happen then anything’s possible.”

An England fan in Kaliningrad Credit: Adam Davy/PA