England to face Colombia in World Cup last 16 after 1-0 defeat to Belgium

Adnan Januzaj's stunning goal secured a much-changed Belgium side a 1-0 win over England's second string at the World Cup on Thursday. The result means Gareth Southgate's men finished second in Group G and will now face Colombia in the last 16 on Tuesday.

What looked like being one of the ties of the group stage instead became a rather strange encounter given the talk about the most favourable knockout route, including suggestions that finishing runners-up may be preferable. Southgate dismissed that before seeing his team suffer their first defeat in a year, with Januzaj's superb effort six minutes into the second half securing a narrow victory which earned Belgium top spot in Group G and a last-16 tie against Japan.

England will face Colombia on Tuesday. Credit: PA

The Three Lions will be hoping to win their first knockout match since 2006 in Moscow next Tuesday, when widespread changes are again on the cards after their squad players struggled against Roberto Martinez's reserves. Belgium made nine changes and England eight for the pool decider in Kaliningrad, where the teams were booed off after a tepid first half in which Gary Cahill and Trent Alexander-Arnold both cleared off the line.

