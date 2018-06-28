Father Ted creator Graham Linehan celebrates cancer all-clear

Father Ted creator Graham Linehan has shared his joy at being cancer free, a day after revealing he had recently been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Linehan told his Twitter fans on Wednesday that he had undergone surgery to have a testicle removed, and that he would soon have to undergo a course of chemotherapy.

But on Thursday, the Irish TV writer said: “Well, holy shit. I just saw my oncologist. Everything’s clear. No chemo! Can’t believe it! NO CHEMO! Have been organising my life around the idea that the next three months were just *gone*!”

In a second tweet, Linehan, 50, added: “Thanks to everyone who sent kind words. I’m annoyed now that I worried you all unnecessarily. AND I cancelled my Australian events. Dohhhhh.