Gritters deployed as roads start to melt in Cumbria during the heatwave

A fleet of winter gritters has been sent out in Cumbria as roads begin to 'melt' under the intense heat. While normally only deployed during a cold snap, three 28 tonne gritters are being used to spread crushed rock dust to protect the roads as blazing sunlight softens the tarmac, according to Cumbria County Council. Tarmac becomes soft at 50C, and while the air temperature is much lower, the roads can become that hot in direct sunlight.

Tarmac becomes soft at 50C Credit: PA

Cllr Keith Little, Cumbria County Council Cabinet Member for Highways, said: “If the bitumen becomes overheated, this could potentially lead to a loss of shape in the carriageway surface as well as affecting vehicles. "We have deployed gritters to protect our roads from longer term damage, and also avoiding damage to people’s vehicles.” Motorists who find any sticky tar on their vehicle are advised to wash it off carefully with warm soap and water. If any tar still remains, they should use some car polish to clean it off.

Crushed rock dust to protect the roads Credit: PA