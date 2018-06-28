How one young artist turned a life of struggle into a masterpiece

An 11-year-old artist named Waris Kareem is creating waves with his unique creations in Lagos, Nigeria. From a makeshift studio in a poor neighborhood, Waris produces incredibly life-like works of art. Waris began drawing at the age six and turned professional at the age of eight, becoming the youngest professional artist in Nigeria. He describes his art genre as "hyper-realism." His drawings pay great attention and emphasis even the minutest of details.

Credit: AP

His works are not only special for their aesthetics, but also have deep meanings as well, tapping into the daily happenings in his environment and even drawing from his own personal experience. A good example is his work titled, "Daily Bread." "The inspiration behind it is that something going on around me, especially my family. The sweat on it symbolizes hard work and struggling. And the spoon symbolizes food. Everybody in my society has little now, or my streets, they struggle, struggle, they sweat for their eats," he said.

Art teacher Adeniyi Adewole says Waris is one of his most gifted students Credit: AP