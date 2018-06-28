How to watch England in the next round of the World Cup in Russia

England fans in Nizhny Novgorod celebrate after their match against Panama . Credit: PA

England were beaten 1-0 by Belgium in Kaliningrad, a result which means Gareth Southgate's team finished second in Group G. They were already through to the last 16, so what does the result mean for the rest of their tournament and for fans thinking of heading out to Russia?

Who are England playing next and when?

England face Colombia in the last 16. Credit: AP

England will now play Colombia in the last 16 on Tuesday in Moscow at 7pm BST. Had they won the group, they would have faced Japan on Monday in Rostov-on-Don. Should Southgate's side beat Colombia and reach the quarter-finals, they would face the winner of Sweden v Switzerland.

Tickets

A fan in need at the World Cup in Russia Credit: PA

If you haven't already managed to secure tickets, you can try your luck on the Fifa website. You first need to register on the Fifa World Cup website - they are now only available on a first come first serve basis. The FA says it has not been allocated extra tickets from Fifa, but if it does get more, those on the FA's waiting list will be in with a chance.

Flights

England's plane before it took the Three Lions to Russia Credit: PA

Make sure there is at least six months remaining on your passport before trying to enter Russia. As the capital city, Moscow is well served by four international airports, with direct flights from London.

Visa info

Fans need to have a Fan-ID on them at all times Credit: PA

Usually visitors to Russia from the UK would need a visa. However those with a valid ticket to a game can apply for a Fan ID, which allows visa-free travel. The Fan-ID takes 72 hours to process, and should be kept on you at all times in Russia. There have also been reports of a loophole which allows those with a ticket reference number to obtain a Fan ID - even if that reference number had already been used by somebody else with the actual ticket.