How to watch England in the next round of the World Cup in Russia
England were beaten 1-0 by Belgium in Kaliningrad, a result which means Gareth Southgate's team finished second in Group G.
They were already through to the last 16, so what does the result mean for the rest of their tournament and for fans thinking of heading out to Russia?
- Who are England playing next and when?
England will now play Colombia in the last 16 on Tuesday in Moscow at 7pm BST.
Had they won the group, they would have faced Japan on Monday in Rostov-on-Don.
Should Southgate's side beat Colombia and reach the quarter-finals, they would face the winner of Sweden v Switzerland.
- Tickets
If you haven't already managed to secure tickets, you can try your luck on the Fifa website. You first need to register on the Fifa World Cup website - they are now only available on a first come first serve basis.
The FA says it has not been allocated extra tickets from Fifa, but if it does get more, those on the FA's waiting list will be in with a chance.
- Flights
Make sure there is at least six months remaining on your passport before trying to enter Russia.
As the capital city, Moscow is well served by four international airports, with direct flights from London.
- Visa info
Usually visitors to Russia from the UK would need a visa.
However those with a valid ticket to a game can apply for a Fan ID, which allows visa-free travel.
The Fan-ID takes 72 hours to process, and should be kept on you at all times in Russia.
There have also been reports of a loophole which allows those with a ticket reference number to obtain a Fan ID - even if that reference number had already been used by somebody else with the actual ticket.
