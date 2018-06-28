Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

In Pictures: Prince William visits Jerusalem’s sacred sites

The Duke of Cambridge has visited the Western Wall – the holiest site in Judaism as it is the last remnant of Herod’s temple – on the final day of his tour of the Middle East.

William, wearing a kippah, or skull cap, as a mark of respect, approached the landmark and followed the centuries-old tradition of placing a written prayer in a crack in the wall.

Earlier in the day he made a poignant pilgrimage to the final resting place in Jerusalem of his great-grandmother, Princess Alice.

He also visited the Dome of the Rock on the Temple Mount, an Islamic shrine.

The Duke placed a written prayer in the wall. Credit: PA
He then lay his hand on the ancient stones. Credit: PA
Prince William was accompanied by the UK’s chief rabbi Ephraim Mirvis. Credit: PA
Earlier in the day, he visited the Mount of Olives, which gives a view over Jerusalem’s Old City. Credit: PA
The Duke of Cambridge visited the Dome of the Rock on the Temple Mount. Credit: PA
The Duke of Cambridge also visited the Church of Holy Sepulchre. Credit: PA
Prayer candles were lit inside. Credit: PA
Prince William also visited the Church of St Mary Magdalene where he paid his respects at the tomb of his great-grandmother Credit: PA
Both the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales have made previous visits here. Credit: PA