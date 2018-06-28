- ITV Report
-
Lewis Hamilton and Christina Aguilera's new song sees F1 driver join list of unlikely celebrity pop stars
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has secretly recorded the track ‘Pipe’ with pop star Christina Aguilera under the name ‘XNDA’.
The 33-year-old who races for Mercedes isn’t the only unlikely celebrity to give the music industry a go.
Here are five famous figures who have surprised the world by taking to the mic...
Naomi Campbell
The supermodel branched out into the music industry in the mid-1990s with an R&B album babywoman.
UK critics gave her album mixed reviews and it was reported to have sold only 175 copies. However, her talent didn’t go unnoticed as she managed to shift over one million copies worldwide with notable success in Japan.
Kate Winslet
She may have won a Grammy in 2000 for narrating a children's audiobook but the Titanic actress didn’t receive the same success with her single ‘What If’ the following year.
Released for the animated film AChristmas Carol soundtrack, the ballad did climb up the UK charts to reach no.6.
In a recent interview about her short-lived singing career for BBC Radio 1, she said: “Turn it off!
“Watching myself on screen is one of my worst things anyway but singing and watching myself has got to be up there.”
Manny Pacquiao
Lewis Hamilton is in good company as fellow sporting star Manny Pacquiao has been building up his music catalogue since 2006.
The professional boxer and Senator of the Philippines has released three albums over the years.
His most recent album Lalaban Ako Para Sa Pilipino (I Will Fight for The Filipinos) was released in 2015.
Brie Larson
Soon-to-be on our screens as Captain Marvel in the upcoming superhero film of the same name, the Oscar winning actress briefly tried to reach fame with a singing career.
Now sticking to a career in acting, she managed to peak at no.31 on the Billboard Hot 100 single sales in 2005.
Ricky Gervais
Funny man Ricky Gervais first found his feet in the entertainment industry in his early ‘80s pop band Seona Dancing.
He may have quit the world of music for on-screen roles but their single ‘More to Lose’ became hugely popular with teenagers in the Philippines.
Manila-based radio station DWRT-FM started playing the tune under a false name to keep it exclusive to their station which may have led to its success abroad.