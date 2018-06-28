Love Island's Niall Aslam reveals the real reason for his shock exit from the villa

Former Love Island contestant Niall Aslam has broken his silence after leaving the reality TV show, revealing that he has Asperger syndrome.

The student exited the villa after just a week into the current series, with producers announcing his early departure was due to "personal reasons".

Niall, 23, has now revealed he left because he has Asperger syndrome, an autism spectrum disorder that affects how people interact with others.

Writing to fans in a lengthy Instagram post, the reality TV star said: "Right, so here it goes ... for this post I am putting my laying it on thick brush down and hoping to hit the nation with a love potion.

"For far too long I have suffered in silence and not acknowledged a massive fact about my life which going into the villa has led me to finally realise and accept.

"When I was a young child I was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome, a fact that until this post has never shared outside of my close family.

"Growing up was extremely difficult for me and I often felt out of place."