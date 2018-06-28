Arrests after paramedics attending 999 call pelted with bricks

Two teenage girls have been arrested after paramedics responding to a 999 call were pelted with bricks and tables.

Ambulance staff had been attempting to gain access to a house following reports of a 13-year-old girl in cardiac arrest in Eastleigh, Hampshire, on Wednesday evening.

South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said its paramedics were "met by a barrage of bricks, glasses, tables, chairs and other items" which were thrown from an upstairs windows.

More paramedics had to be sent to the scene as the original ambulance and rapid response car suffered damage.

Police were called, who later confirmed it was a hoax call.

In a statement, the ambulance service said: "It beggars belief what happened to our staff in Eastleigh... the first responders we had sent were extremely shaken.

"What makes this even worse is that all the staff and vehicles we sent were diverted from local people in genuine pain and distress with real illnesses, real injuries and real emergencies by our equally frustrated and appalled control room team."

Hampshire Police said that two teenage girls had since been arrested and released.

A police spokesman said: “A 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, both from Eastleigh, were arrested on suspicion of assault, cause of wasteful employment of police and use of threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress."