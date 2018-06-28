Poundworld staff to be given free lunches as store closures loom

Poundworld managers have reportedly been told to buy their staff lunch as the stricken chain prepare to start closing stores.

The budget retailer fell into administration earlier this month, putting around 5,100 jobs at risk.

Administrators at Deloitte have so far failed to find a buyer for the business, although they are in talks with Poundworld founder Chris Edwards about selling a proportion of the retailer’s stores.

It has been reported on Thursday that in move to improve morale, Deloitte told store managers that they should buy their staff lunch.

They said every store could spend £50 on lunch, at an estimated cost of £16,750 to the business.