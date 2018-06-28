Shadow of a man created to 'guard' women who live alone

A Japanese property firm has created an unusual way of helping its female tenants who live alone to feel safer in their homes - by creating a shadow 'boyfriend'.

Leopalace 21 has developed the so-called 'Man on the Curtain', after feedback suggested women's top concern when living alone was security and safety.

The shadow is beamed from a mini projector that connects to a smartphone.

A dark night, white curtain and a window is all that is required to get the best results.

The male silhouettes show the shadow guard doing a variety of activities, from cleaning and reading a newspaper, to exercising and boxing.

The idea is to trick would-be intruders that the female resident isn't home alone.