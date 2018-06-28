‘Significant improvement’ as soldiers help battle Saddleworth Moor fire

Fire chiefs battling “apocalyptic” wildfires on the Pennine moors say there has been a “significant improvement” as the Army began to help. Scottish soldiers from the 100-strong A Company of the 4th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland, known as the Highlanders, have now joined more than 100 firefighters who have been battling the blaze since Sunday. A major incident has been declared, with around 40 homes evacuated on Tuesday as seven square miles of Saddleworth Moor has gone up in flames, blanketing the Greater Manchester region and beyond in smoke and ash.

A helicopter drops water as firefighters tackle the wildfire Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Tony Hunter, assistant chief fire officer of Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS), said they have used high-tech equipment, helicopters dropping water and backbreaking work using paddles to beat out the flames. He said there had been a “significant effect” on the blaze in the past 24 hours and work was continuing with the help of the Army. “We have made significant improvements but I would put an air of caution there though, we had a similar occasion yesterday where we thought we were on top of it and it flared up.” Major Phil Morgan, commanding the Army detachment, said: “We meet every challenge and commit 100% in what we do.

Military personnel assist firefighters Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

“Currently we have broken our boys down into various locations and we are beating the fire with paddles and we are supporting them by moving equipment, we are putting water on the fires and we are doing everything we can to stop this fire at the moment. “We are truly really happy and excited to be here and the boys are cherishing every moment of it.” Mr Hunter cautioned that while the fire was now “contained and under control” he said “things can develop” and if the wind blows the flames back on to the moors it will act as a “fuel source” for the fire. He said the operation could last for weeks before the fire burns itself out, though the Army deployment is for an initial 48 hours. Mr Hunter said a good downpour of rain was needed to saturate the dry ground and vegetation – but none is forecast for days as the heatwave continues.

Saddleworth Moor Credit: Steve Parsons/PA