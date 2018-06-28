Staying hot and sunny into the weekend

This Evening and Tonight: It will stay fine into the evening for most, with clear spells overnight. However, some cloud and fog is likely across coastal areas of northern Scotland and eastern England, which will reach into central areas towards dawn.

Friday: A very similar day to Thursday, with hot and sunny weather for most. However it will be a little cloudier and a little cooler around eastern coasts.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Hot and sunny for most, but misty starts around east coasts, and often cloudier in parts of Scotland. Turning more humid in the southwest, with a risk of some thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday.