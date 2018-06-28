Stunning view of old Jerusalem for William on last day of Middle East tour

The Duke of Cambridge enjoyed the breathtaking view of Jerusalem’s Old City from the Mount of Olives as his tour of the Middle East came to an end. Dressed in a beige linen suit, shirt, tie and sunglasses, William spent 20 minutes standing on a viewing point looking out over the sun-bathed city, marvelling at the sight below.

British Consul General Phillip Hall pointed out some landmarks to William from Jerusalem’s Mount of Olives Credit: Thomas Coex/Pool/AP

Famous landmarks including the Western Wall, Temple Mount and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre were pointed out by a guide from the British Embassy. The Mount of Olives is a mountain ridge east of Jerusalem’s Old City with stunning views of many of its ancient landmarks. Named after the olive groves that once lined its slopes, it has great significance for Jews and Christians as many biblical events took place in the area.

The Duke of Cambridge enjoyed a breathtaking view of the golden Dome of the Rock mosque in Jerusalem from the Mount of Olives Credit: Thomas Coex/Pool/AP