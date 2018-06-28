What the papers say – June 28

Germany’s shock exit from the World Cup dominates the fronts of many Thursday papers, while the fire on Saddleworth Moor and Brexit also feature. The Times carries a picture of a sombre-looking German football fan, alongside a story reporting that Chinese railway companies are the “frontrunners” to operate trains on Britain’s new high-speed rail line HS2.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Telegraph carries a column from Theresa May’s former chief of staff Nick Timothy in which he claims Britain risks signing up to the “worst possible Brexit deal”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian runs with a picture of Saddleworth Moor where the Army has been called in to help tackle the blaze, alongside a report claiming Theresa May will look to “paper over the cracks” in her Cabinet as she updates EU leaders on Brexit progress.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Financial Times carries the latest from John Lewis, which has reported its half-year profits would be “close to zero”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Metro has the headline “Out Wiedersehen” as Die Mannschaft lost 2-0 to South Korea and exited the tournament in what the paper calls “one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The i leads on a “prisons revolution”, with the paper reporting the Government plans to cut inmate numbers.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Independent says that EU countries should prepare for the “worst case scenario” as European Council president Donald Tusk expects relations with Donald Trump and the United States to deteriorate.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mirror has the latest from the moorland fires, with the Army called in to stop the blaze.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Sun gives its readers a brief German lesson after the country’s World Cup exit.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mail claims the era of free banking is over, as the Financial Conduct Authority said banks profit from nine out of 10 customers.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Express says Tony Blair airing his views on Brexit has caused fury.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

While the Daily Star has the latest from ITV2’s hit show Love Island.