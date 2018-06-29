Accountancy watchdog questions whether BHS was solvent ahead of sale

The accountancy watchdog has questioned whether BHS was a solvent company when it was sold by Sir Philip Green to serial bankrupt Dominic Chappell.

The Financial Reporting Council’s (FRC) lawyers have written in skeleton arguments submitted to High Court that the basis for signing off BHS as a going concern was “obviously insufficient”.

The 2015 sale of BHS to Mr Chappell for £1 was mired in controversy when the retail chain collapsed in 2016 with the loss of 11,000 jobs.

The FRC has since fined PwC a record £10 million for its audit of BHS ahead of the doomed sale. It also sanctioned Steve Denison, the partner responsible.

The conclusions reached by the FRC in its investigation of the BHS audit have been revealed in court documents released on Friday.

The documents said: “After investigation, the executive counsel concluded that the basis of the going concern statement was obviously insufficient in the face of the pending sale.

“The assumptions behind the impairment review were not supported by evidence obtained by PwC and were not reasonable; and other deficiencies in PwC’s work were apparent in relation to the audits of BHS and other companies in the Taveta group.”

A spokesman for the FRC said: “The FRC will consider the detailed judgment before we publish our report. We hope to do so as soon as possible in the public interest.”

Sir Philip Green has attempted to block the publication of the FRC’s findings on BHS, but a High Court judge has refused to grant the injunction, which was sought by his holding company Taveta Investments.

The body has not yet published its findings but is now free to do so.