Anchorman star Will Ferrell drops into Tomatin whisky distillery for a dram

Staff at a Highland whisky distillery were left starstruck when Anchorman actor Will Ferrell popped in for a tipple.

Ferrell dropped by the Tomatin distillery in Inverness-shire, where he was given a tour and a complimentary bottle of 18-year-old single malt.

Tomatin said the Zoolander and Blades of Glory star was visiting Scotland on a golf trip.

Wearing a flat cap and sports jacket, he smiled as he posed for photos with staff.