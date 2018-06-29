Ashley Judd takes MeToo message to South Sudan

Actress Ashley Judd has told survivors of sexual assault “I see you, I love you and I’m here for you” as she visited civil war-torn South Sudan, a country where rape is a widespread weapon. The global ambassador for the United Nations Population Fund, surrounded by women in a maternity hospital in a UN camp in the capital Juba, wiped tears from her eyes and told the mothers: “We’re all women and we’re all the same.” An outspoken social justice advocate, Judd was among the first to come forward last year with allegations of sexual harassment against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Judd meets refugees in Juba Credit: Sam Mednick/AP

Eight months since speaking out, she has become a prominent face of the #MeToo movement, helping women around the world combat sexual abuse and hold their perpetrators to account. “The healing I’ve done has very powerfully shaped my work. It’s made me unafraid, it’s made me incredibly driven,” Judd said in an interview with the Associated Press. While the #MeToo movement has gained global momentum, many women in conflict-affected countries such as South Sudan still suffer in silence. Five years of fighting have killed tens of thousands and displaced millions while rape has been used as a weapon of war.

The actress visited a maternity hospital Credit: Sam Mednick/AP

This year alone, monitors of the conflict have reported the gang-rape of a young girl fetching water from a river, and the gang-rape by 17 soldiers of a woman who had tried to protect her teenage daughter from a similar assault and failed. Sixty-five percent of females in South Sudan experience physical or sexual abuse in their lifetime, with violence against women twice the global average, according to a study released last year by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and the Global Women’s Institute. There is no rule of law holding perpetrators accountable, said Nicole Behnam, from the IRC’s violence prevention and response unit. Sitting with Judd as she discussed a variety of reproductive health issues, Mary Gatwiech clasped the actress’s hands before embracing her. “We want to be free like you,” she said. The 30-year-old South Sudanese mother told the AP that her friends who have been sexually assaulted want to “tell everyone what happened”, but most fear that it will bring shame to their families or that their husbands will leave them.

It was Judd’s first visit to the country Credit: Sam Mednick/AP

South Sudan’s government says it encourages survivors to speak out but acknowledges the widespread taboo and fear of repercussions. “Sometimes speaking out causes more harm to the survivors because the perpetrator might be someone powerful,” said Dr Alexander Dimiti, director general for reproductive health at South Sudan’s health ministry. The only way to bridge the gap between his country and more outspoken ones such as the United States when it comes to accountability is through education, he said. In an attempt to combat gender-based violence, the UN Population Fund last year launched an initiative to reduce practices such as forced childhood marriage. In addition to creating awareness South Sudan needs “men champions”, said the agency’s country representative Mary Otieno. “(We need) men to come up and tell other men that this is wrong, this isn’t our tradition, this isn’t our culture and this is a violation of human rights and their dignity.”

Judd meets a young refugee Credit: Sam Mednick/AP