David Cameron refuses to rise to the bait after Danny Dyer calls him a 't***' who 'scuttled off' after Brexit

David Cameron has refused to rise to the bait after being subjected to a brutal tongue-lashing from actor Danny Dyer over his part in Brexit.

The soap star branded the politician a “t***” on live TV and accused him of “scuttling off” after plunging the country into the confusion of EU withdrawal.

But a spokesman for Mr Cameron made clear the former prime minister would not be responding in kind, saying: “That’s not something we will be commenting on.”

And Downing Street was equally restrained, noting only that “people who appear on broadcasts and in newspapers are perfectly entitled to their opinions”.

Theresa May did not see the broadcast, as she was having dinner with EU leaders at the European Council in Brussels at the time, said a spokeswoman.

The EastEnders actor turned the air blue when he tackled politics on ITV’s Good Evening Britain, a one-off spin-off hosted by Good Morning Britain presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid following Thursday’s England World Cup match.