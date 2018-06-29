Five killed in shootout during attack on counter-terror force’s HQ in Mali

Two soldiers, a civilian and two attackers were killed in a shootout after a car packed with explosives detonated at the headquarters of a new, five-nation West African counter-terror force in Mali.

The attack highlighted the extremist threat in a part of the world that made headlines in October with the killing of four US service members in an ambush in neighbouring Niger.

Residents said the blast at the G5 Sahel headquarters shook the community of Sevare, near the central city of Mopti.

In addition to the deaths two other attackers were captured, G5 Sahel spokesman Abdoul Salam Diagana told the Associated Press.