Five-metre great white shark spotted off the coast of Majorca in first official sighting for more than 30 years

A team of scientists have spotted a great white shark off the coast of Majorca.

The five-metre (16.5ft) creature was spotted near Spain’s Balearic Islands and was the first time the predator has been seen in Spanish waters for at least 30 years.

Researchers from Alnitak, a Spanish conservation project, tracked the Great White for more than an hour as it swam across the Cabrera Archipelago National Park, a reserve eight miles off the southern coast of Majorca.

Historically, great whites have lived in these waters, and it is hoped this sighting could be a sign of more to come.