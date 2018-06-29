Himmler’s daughter worked for German spy agency

Germany’s foreign intelligence agency has confirmed that the daughter of top Nazi Heinrich Himmler, who led the SS, worked for it as a secretary in the early 1960s.

The BND told the Bild newspaper that Gudrun Burwitz-Himmler, who herself was a notorious post-war supporter of the extreme right, worked as a secretary from 1961 to 1963.

The agency said it ordinarily does not comment on personnel issues but confirmed Ms Burwitz worked there as part of its effort to be transparent about Nazi links in its past.

She worked at the BND at a time when it was led by Reinhard Gehlen, a controversial ex-Second World War German general who also worked for US intelligence post-war and employed many former military officers and Nazis as spies.

Ms Burwitz-Himmler died in May at the age of 88.