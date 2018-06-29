Inquiry launched into effects of social media on young people’s mental health

A group of MPs have launched an inquiry into how to tackle the potential negative effects of social media on the mental health of young people.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Social Media and Young People’s Mental Health and Wellbeing says it wants to establish the impact of social media on mental health and how the Government and social media giants should respond to any issues uncovered.

The group said it aims to build on a 2017 report by the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH), which found that while social media had positive effects such as providing emotional support and helping maintain friendships it also fuelled feelings of anxiety and depression among the young.

MPs said the inquiry had four main questions it wanted to answer, including understanding what the latest evidence says about the impact of social media on young people, what constitutes a healthy relationship with such platforms and what should be done by Government and technology giants to address the issues.