Theresa May warned last chance saloon approaching for Brexit deal

Theresa May has been told by Europe's leaders it is the "last call" for her to set out her plans for Brexit.

EU figures issued the warning in the hope that the bloc and the UK can achieve a future relationship deal in October.

Europe's leaders demanded clarity from Mrs May as their impatience over the Prime Minister's divided Cabinet became clear.

The leaders of the remaining 27 EU nations issued a joint call for "realistic and workable" proposals from Mrs May.

At the close of a summit in Brussels, European Council President Donald Tusk said there was a "great deal of work ahead" on Brexit and the "most difficult tasks are still unresolved".

He said "quick progress" was needed in order to reach a deal at the October summit and "this is the last call to lay the cards on the table".

French President Emmanuel Macron said the remaining 27 EU member states "can no longer wait" for progress on Brexit.

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel pointed to Mrs May’s domestic political difficulties, saying the British gave the impression of negotiating with each other, rather than the EU.