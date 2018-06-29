Melania Trump returns to border state amid separation outcry

First lady Melania Trump has made a second visit to a border state, meeting face to face with people directly affected by her husband’s hard-line immigration policies.

This time, she chose less controversial apparel than her last trip, which was overshadowed by a jacket.

“I’m here to support you and give my help, whatever I can” on “behalf of children and the families,” Mrs Trump said as she sat down with officials at a US Border Patrol facility in Tucson, Arizona, the first stop of her trip.

She later travelled to Phoenix, where she visited a complex that is housing dozens of migrant children separated from their parents.

It was the first lady’s second trip to a border state amid an ongoing outcry over President Donald Trump’s now-suspended policy of separating migrant children from their families when they cross the border illegally.

Many were placed hundreds of miles away from one another and have been struggling to be reunited.

“She cares about children deeply and when the news started to hit, I think she was very concerned and wanted to make sure the kids are being well taken care of,” Mrs Trump’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said on the flight to Arizona.

“She doesn’t like to see parents and kids separated.”