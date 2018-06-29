Major fire breaks out in Mile End tower block

Smoke and flames billowed from a tower block in Mile End as nearly 60 firefighters battled to extinguish the flames.

The London Fire Brigade said that eight fire engines were called to the blaze on Wellington Way in East London, where most of a three-roomed flat on the 12 floor was alight.

The emergency services have said that most of the apartment was damaged, and part of the balcony on the 13th floor was also affected.

Around 44 people evacuated the building before the fire brigade arrived, and a further two people were later led to safety.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Fire crews from Bethnal Green, Shadwell, Stratford, Whitechapel and surrounding fire stations were called to the scene.

The cause of the fire is not currently known and is under investigation.