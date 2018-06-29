No family members claim serial killer Robert Black

No family members of serial killer Robert Black have come forward to claim him, despite the Coroner Service searching for more than six months.

A coroner in Belfast is seeking to trace Black’s relatives to establish whether they want to participate in his inquest.

In January, Coroner Patrick McGurgan said “all efforts need to be made to trace the next of kin”.

He said that they should be offered the opportunity to give evidence.

On Friday, a preliminary hearing heard that none have yet been found.

“Inquiries have been ongoing (in the search for the next of kin), but no-one can be traced at present,” counsel to the Coroner told the short hearing.

Scottish-born Black, who was convicted of four child murders but suspected of many more, died of heart disease in a Northern Ireland prison in 2016 aged 68.