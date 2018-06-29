Plea for images of Mackintosh blaze to help investigators

An appeal has been launched for images of the blaze which ripped through Glasgow School of Art’s Mackintosh building. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service made the plea for footage and pictures to be made available for expert investigators to analyse. It is now feared the landmark building is at risk of “absolute sudden collapse”, after flames gutted it on Friday June 15.

There are significant fears over the structural safety of the Glasgow School of Art Credit: Peter Swanton

Assistant chief officer David McGown said: “We are asking any member of the public with video footage or still images of the significant fire in Glasgow that evening to submit these to our investigation team. “There has been a high volume of images and video already published and you might think your material is no different, but I ask you to please let us take a look. “We will cast a forensic and expert eye over it – and it could prove crucial to our investigation.”

The Mackintosh was gutted by the blaze, while surrounding properties were also damaged Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

At its height, more than 120 firefighters attended the incident after the alarm was raised at 11.19pm on the night. Businesses and 33 homes within a cordon zone remain evacuated, with leader of Glasgow City Council Susan Aitken saying it is not known when the site will be safe. The local authority is making a hardship fund available in co-operation with the Scottish Government, with each affected household able to apply for £3,000.

Firefighters were at the scene for days dealing with the incident Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA