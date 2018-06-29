Poorest communities are fast food hotspots, figures show

Fast food restaurants make up more than a quarter of all eateries in England and are found in higher concentrations in deprived areas, new figures show. Of the 207,617 eateries in England, 53,333 (26%) are fast food outlets selling items including burgers, kebabs, chicken, chips and pizza, according to Public Health England (PHE) data. The poorest communities are hotspots for such outlets, PHE said.

There are more than 53,000 fast food outlets in England Credit: PHE/PA

The figures come days after the Government published the second chapter of its childhood obesity strategy, including proposals to introduce mandatory calorie labelling on menus and a 9pm watershed on junk food adverts. Dr Alison Tedstone, chief nutritionist at PHE, said: “It’s not surprising some children find it difficult to resist the lure of fast food outlets when many neighbourhoods are saturated with them. “Local authorities have the power to help shape our environment and support people in making healthier choices. “They need to question whether these fast food hotspots are compatible with their work to help families and young children live healthier lives.”

Higher concentrations of fast food outlets are found in deprived areas Credit: PHE/ PA