Seeing the same doctor ‘a matter of life and death’

Patients who see the same doctor again and again have lower death rates, a study has found.

The positive effects of repeated patient-doctor contact applied across different cultures, and was true not just for family doctors, but for specialists including psychiatrists and surgeons as well.

The research, a collaboration between St Leonard’s Practice in Exeter and the University of Exeter Medical School, analysed the results of 22 different studies carried out in nine countries with very different cultures and health systems.

Of those, 18 (82%) found that repeated contact with the same doctor over time meant significantly fewer deaths over the study periods compared with those without continuity.