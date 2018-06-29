Theresa May wishes England well ahead of Colombia clash

Theresa May sent her best wishes to the England football team for the challenges ahead following their World Cup defeat to Belgium. The Prime Minister, who was given a Belgian football shirt as a gift at a summit in Brussels ahead of the 1-0 defeat, said “everybody has their best wishes” behind Gareth Southgate’s team. The Prime Minister was handed the replica top by Belgian counterpart Charles Michel as the European Council meeting began on Thursday.

Asked what was said as the Belgian PM handed over the top, Mrs May told reporters: “We wished each other well for the match. “Obviously Belgium have won, England have done well so far and they are going through to the next round. “I’m sure everybody has their best wishes behind the England team, we wish Gareth and the team the very best for their match against Colombia.” Mrs May cracked a smile as she was handed the number 10 shirt, as worn by Belgian star Eden Hazard. She later joked that she had scored an “equaliser” as she presented a gift of her own to Mr Michel.

