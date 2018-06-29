What the papers say – June 29

Torture and rendition, the Brexit latest and England coming up second best in Kaliningrad are among a mixed bag on Friday’s fronts. The Times leads with a security row between the UK and the EU, with the paper reporting that Theresa May told European leaders they were putting lives at risk by reducing security cooperation after Brexit.

The Daily Express says Mrs May told EU leaders not to freeze the UK out of security intelligence.

Brexit also leads the i, which reports that the Prime Minister is facing a “make or break” Cabinet meeting next week as divisions are said to have “dismayed” Europe.

The Daily Telegraph carries lines from NHS chief executive Simon Stevens, who says the health service must expand mental health services for children to deal with the impact of social media.

The Guardian leads with parliamentary reports which say the UK tolerated “inexcusable” treatment of detainees by the US in the years after the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001.

“Cash for torture”, reads the Daily Mail‘s headline as it leads on the same story.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports that BAE Systems has won a contract to build new Australian navy frigates.

The Metro says population growth in Britain has fallen to its lowest level in 14 years – as the number of workers coming to the country from the EU has fallen 43%.

And the Independent reports that the Metropolitan Police will roll out facial recognition technology despite concerns from civil liberty groups.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror carries “wild claims” made about the monarchy by Lady Colin Campbell, socialite and previous contestant on I’m A Celebrity.

The Sun runs with the Three Lions’ defeat in Russia, with the paper saying it gives Gareth Southgate’s side an “easier route to the final”.

And the Daily Star reports on people being told to use less water as the heatwave continues.